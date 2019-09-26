KITCHENER - An accused serial child predator was in a Kitchener courtroom on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Timi Gusak, 32, was denied bail by the judge.

He's the Milton man who police say sexually assaulted three young girls in stairwells.

The most recent incident was on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener—the others happened on Patricia Avenue in 2017 and in Waterloo back in 2013.

Gusak has also been charged with possession of child pornography.

The father of the first victim was in the courtroom on Thursday. His name and the evidence presented are protected under publication bans.

He was there waiting to hear whether Gusak will get bail or not.

Gusak was sitting in the prisoner's box with a thick beard and a beige, short sleeved button-up shirt.

He was quiet throughout the proceeding.