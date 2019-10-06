Featured
Abandoned newborn kittens found in garbage can
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 7:17PM EDT
STRATFORD - Five kittens were found abandoned in a garbage can on Sunday.
Stratford police say they were found inside a bin at St. Mary's Cemetery.
The kittens are about two days old.
Police believe they were left there early Sunday morning.
They are asking anything with information to call them at 519-271-4141.