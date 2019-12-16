Abandoned building, with a history of fires, is finally coming down
An abandoned building on Beverly Street has been the subject of several fire calls.
For years 210 Beverly Street in Cambridge has been a source of frustration for both residents and the fire department.
The vacant building had become a place where the city’s homeless could find shelter.
But it also had a troubling history of fires.
The last call came back on November 5.
It was the third time in just over a week that firefighters had been called to put out a fire at 210 Beverly Street.
At the time, officials said the cause of those fires was either due to vandalism or an accident.
There was also a large fire back in 2012.
During the latest incidents, officials told CTV News that they had an order not to enter the building as it posed a serious danger to firefighters.
The building was then set to be torn down.
That work has already begun, with only the metal framing left on the Beverly Street property.