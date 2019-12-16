For years 210 Beverly Street in Cambridge has been a source of frustration for both residents and the fire department.

The vacant building had become a place where the city’s homeless could find shelter.

But it also had a troubling history of fires.

The last call came back on November 5.

It was the third time in just over a week that firefighters had been called to put out a fire at 210 Beverly Street.

At the time, officials said the cause of those fires was either due to vandalism or an accident.

There was also a large fire back in 2012.

During the latest incidents, officials told CTV News that they had an order not to enter the building as it posed a serious danger to firefighters.

The building was then set to be torn down.

That work has already begun, with only the metal framing left on the Beverly Street property.