KITCHENER -- Residents at A Better Tent City in Kitchener are hoping to make the move to Woolwich Township in June.

For more than a year, A Better Tent City has set up tiny home cabins and tents at the former LOT 42 site on Ardelt Place.

But that property sold earlier this year, forcing the residents at the tent city to find a new place to stay by the end of next month.

The new proposed site is on 53 acres of farmland located on Spitzig Road in Breslau.

“There’s plenty of space. We will be using about five acres of the property,” said Jeff Willmer, a volunteer with A Better Tent City.

The existing site currently houses about 50 residents, most of whom are people experiencing homelessness.

“Our maximum capacity at the new site will be 40,” Willmer said. “We will have one cabin for each resident and no people tenting.”

A Better Tent City is making a presentation to Woolwich council about the group's intent to move.

“This is a group that has some needs and so I am keeping an open mind,” said Sandy Shantz, Mayor of the Township of Woolwich.

The mayor said it is too early to predict what will happen next but is looking forward to hearing from the group.

“It’s a new concept and it’s something that we really need to hear what all the details are and work through those issues,” Shantz said.

Meanwhile, some residents who live near the proposed site are raising concerns.

“Lack of amenities, lack of health resources. This is a family neighbourhood, commuter town, without a place to get a job locally. Not for a homeless community needing resources, it’s again setting them up for failure,” said Melissa Freij, a Breslau resident.

“I am very worried about people wandering the fields, creek and wooded areas because they have nothing else to do and nowhere to go,” said another nearby resident.

There is a high school next door. Staff at A Better Tent City said they have reached out to the school and claimed it is on board with the proposed site.

“From the principal's perspective, yes we felt very welcome,” said Willmer.

According to the group, the current landowners are also very welcoming.

“The landlord, the property owner which is the Hamilton diocese, is a supporter of the project,” said Willmer.

The group will be moving out of the Ardelt Place property on June 20. They hope to move into the new location as soon as possible and added that the cabins would be coming with them.

The same services will be offered at the proposed new site including food, counselling and health care.