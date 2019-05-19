

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Panthers had much better weather than the previous weekend for their unofficial home opener.

Originally meant to host the Barrie Baycats last week before getting rained out, the two Intercounty Baseball League teams took to the diamond at Jack Couch Park on Sunday.

The home team hoped to follow up their 5-3 extra innings win in Barrie on Saturday with another victory.

Despite scoring five runs in the ninth, the Panthers dropped the game 11-9.

Before the game began, Panthers field manager Luke Baker was happy about the weather and its impact on the health of his players.

“This is mid-summer kind of weather, so it’s nice and warm and helps the guys get loose,” he said.

Baker added that they want to play well every game, but it’s really all about the playoffs.

“We don’t care if we finish first,” he said. “We look for the positives.”

One of those positives according to Baker is the fans.

“It’s just really fun to be around their first game of the season,” said fan Peter Lewis.

Baker also has optimistic views for the rest of the year.

“I think the biggest thing we bring is our chemistry,” he said. “That will take us far.”

The Guelph Royals also played today, winning their game 5-4.