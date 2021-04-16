KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 82 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 13,085 to date, including 12,212 recoveries and 246 deaths.

Another 29 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, for a total of 1,026 so far. Of those, 40 are identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, one as the B.1.351 variant and one as the P.1 variant.

The number of active cases dropped slightly Friday to 605.

There are 34 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 15 in the ICU.

There are 20 active outbreaks in the region.

The region's testing partners have performed 446,751 COVID-19 tests to date.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate rose to 6.1 per cent and the reproductive date is at 1.2.

Ontario set another record for new cases Friday, reporting 4,812 more. The seven-day average for new cases now stands at 4,292.

A total of 701 people are receiving treatment in the ICU across the province.

There have been 408,338 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario so far, including 360,742 recoveries and 7,664 deaths.

The province is expected to announce more restrictions on Friday afternoon.