7 youths in Waterloo, Ont. sent to hospital after consuming ‘yellow or white tablets’

Several young people in Waterloo, Ont. were transported to hospital Wednesday after consuming what police suspect were drugs in tablet form.

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they received reports of seven youths experiencing drowsiness and laboured breathing in the area of University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road around 2:30 p.m.

“Investigators believe that the youths consumed a yellow or white tablet with the word ‘Xanax’ stamped on the pill,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told CTV on Thursday, describing the pill as rectangular in shape. “It’s unknown what the composition of the pills are at this time and investigators are working to determine that – as well as who provided these tablets.”

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday the youths were still in hospital.

“The conditions of the youths at this time are believed to be non-life threatening with no long-lasting effects,” Quarrie said.

WRPS is asking guardians to have a conversation with their children about drug use and is warning anyone who may have the tablets to not consume them.

“Investigators will continue to speak with any involved witnesses, students’ parents, anyone who may have information about this incident to determine where these pills came from and who provided them,” said Quarrie.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS INVOLVED

On Thursday morning, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) confirmed to CTV News that students from Resurrection Catholic Secondary School were involved.

“I was just stunned honestly,” said Quincy Patterson, a student at Resurrection. “There's a lot of drugs around this area, and KW, and I didn't expect it to be this bad."

In a letter sent to parents of the school, and obtained by CTV News, WCDSB said the incident occurred off school property, but there were still police, paramedics, and fire at the school on Wednesday.

“I saw it everywhere once it came out. We got an email about it, and an announcement on the PA, notifications on social media – all over. So, it's a pretty big thing," said student Everett Sollazzo.

The board said the administrator team is in contact with WRPS regarding the investigation. Social workers are engaged in supporting all students and staff who require support, the board said.

“Yesterday’s incident was obviously very serious, but we are confident Resurrection High School is and will remain a safe and secure place to learn and work. We are grateful for EMS support, and we are thankful that all students are doing well,” said the letter to parents.

WCDSB and WRPS did not confirm how many students from Resurrection were involved.

“These situations can be prevented way easier if people just said 'no,”' said student Aby Biniam.