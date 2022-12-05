68-year-old man in critical condition after assault in Brantford

Brantford police are looking for a suspect after an assault that sent a 68-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home on Market Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A 68-year-old man was found inside with life-threatening injuries. Police say he remains in hospital in critical condition.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area to contact them.

Brantford police’s major crime unit and forensic identification section have taken over the investigation and a police presence is expected in the Market Street area Monday.

Police do not believe the assault was random.