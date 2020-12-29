KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 66 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 105 more recoveries.

To date, there have been 5,716 lab-confirmed cases of the disease in the region. The number of active cases dropped to 518, down from 563 on Monday. There have been 5,026 resolved cases in the region so far.

Officials reported two more deaths in the region on Tuesday, bringing that total to 165.

The number of hospitalizations in the region remained unchanged at 37, with 12 people in the ICU.

There are 26 active outbreaks in the region.

Speaking at a regional update on Tuesday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said COVID-19 cases in the region remain high but stable.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics locally and across Ontario started again on Tuesday and officials hope to vaccinate between 300 and 400 people a day in the coming weeks.

The province reported nearly 4,500 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, including a record-breaking 2,553 cases on Tuesday.

Ontario went into a province-wide shutdown on Boxing Day. It is expected to last at least four weeks in southern Ontario.