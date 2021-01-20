Advertisement
6 charged in Kitchener drug trafficking investigation
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 5:04PM EST
KITCHENER -- Six people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.
Officers executed a search warrant in an Ottawa Street North home on Wednesday morning. Police say they seized suspected stolen property, counterfeit money, prohibited weapons and drugs.
A 52-year-old man is facing several charges and five others inside the home were arrested for various offences.
