$5K worth of alcohol stolen from an event truck: Stratford police

Stratford police say approximately $5,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from a refrigerated truck used for an event in the town of St. Marys.

According to a news release from police, the truck was parked at 80 Water Street North from July 4 to July 7 for the annual Summerfest event, hosted by the Kinsmen Club.

The truck used as the storage spot for alcohol being sold within the licenced refreshment tent, police said.

Police said, at some point, the door lock went missing and alcohol was taken from inside the truck.

It is believed the theft occurred sometime between noon on Sunday and Monday morning.

Police said they do not have any information about suspects but are asking area business owners to check video surveillance for any activity that could be related to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.