44 reported drug overdoses, and two deaths, in Waterloo Region

A community alert has been issued after 44 drug overdoses or poisonings were reported in Waterloo Region within a seven-day period.

The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy said there were also two suspected drug deaths.

All of the poisonings happened between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

Aside from the increase in reported overdoses, the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy said two fentanyl samples were found to contain ketamine. They were tested as part of the Drug Checking Program at the Kitchener CTS.

Ketamine is an anesthetic and painkiller for medical or veterinary surgery, but is also used as a recreational drug.