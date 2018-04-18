

CTV Kitchener





Three patients and six staff members at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener are showing symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness.

Hospital officials announced Wednesday that an outbreak had been declared in the hospital’s inpatient cardiology unit, which is located on the east end of the hospital’s third floor.

Affected patients and staff members have reported symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramping. The patients have been isolated and are being monitored, while the staff members have been sent home until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.

The cardiology unit remains open to visitors despite the outbreak declaration. All visitors are being asked to use hand sanitizer before entering and exiting the unit and patients’ rooms.