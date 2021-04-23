KITCHENER -- Officials have issued 23 tickets for private gatherings in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

Regional Chair Karen Redman provided the enforcement update at the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

There were a total of 25 enforcement charges listed at Friday's update. Eighteen were from April 15 to 21 and seven were from the previous reporting period.

There were 15 tickets issued for private gatherings in Cambridge, six in Waterloo and one in Kitchener. Each ticket was for $880.

Special constables at Wilfrid Laurier University also issued a ticket for $880 at a student residence for a gathering.

Redman said Curves & Contours in Waterloo received an $880 ticket for operating under the stay-at-home order.

Grand River Transit security also handed out a $240 ticket to someone who wasn't wearing a face covering.

"The situation in Waterloo Region remains serious. Our hospitals and the provincial health system are extremely strained," Redman said. "I feel the same frustration and recognize the anger that many in the community have expressed when they see these unlawful gatherings. The vast majority of residents are following public health and provincial guidelines, and yet a small few in our community are putting public health at risk."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced a new COVID-19 Integrated Response Team on Friday that will focus on enforcing the Reopening Ontario Act.

In a news release, police said there will be four teams available seven days a week to respond to pandemic-related calls.

“Behaviours such as hosting or attending large gatherings risk spreading COVID-19 and place a significant strain on our public health system and on the health and safety of our community,” Chief Bryan Larkin said in a news release. “It is critical that we take steps to enforce these restrictions to ensure the health and safety of the community. We want to thank those who continue to follow public health guidelines and urge everyone to continue working together to ensure we can soon return to normal.”

The team will launch on Sunday.

Police said this does not mean they plan to perform random vehicle or individual stops.