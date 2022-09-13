20-year-old woman charged with impaired-related offences after Cambridge collision

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, emergency services were called to a collision on Jamieson Parkway near Cooper Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling west when they lost control and struck a hydro pole along the eastbound side of the road.

A 20-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with dangerous operation, impaired operation and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration.

Due to damages, the affected hydro pole will be replaced Tuesday, and power in the area may be interrupted periodically, police said in a media release.