KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 2 missing teens located safely

    Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
    Two teens who were reported missing have been located safely, Waterloo Regional Police said Friday.

    The 14-year-old and 13-year-old were reported missing on Thursday.

    On Friday morning, WRPS said in a post to X that the teenagers have been found safe.

