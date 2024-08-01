2 missing teens located safely
Two teens who were reported missing have been located safely, Waterloo Regional Police said Friday.
The 14-year-old and 13-year-old were reported missing on Thursday.
On Friday morning, WRPS said in a post to X that the teenagers have been found safe.
