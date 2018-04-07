

CTV Kitchener





Two men were able to get away after stealing money from a bank branch outside Brantford.

Brant County OPP say the RBC branch in Scotland was robbed shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two men walked into the bank holding guns, and walked out with money.

They were last seen in a dark vehicle that was heading westbound on Oakland Road toward Highway 24.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.