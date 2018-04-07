Featured
2 men sought over armed bank robbery
Police want to talk to these two people in connection with a bank robbery at the RBC branch in Scotland. (Brant County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Two men were able to get away after stealing money from a bank branch outside Brantford.
Brant County OPP say the RBC branch in Scotland was robbed shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
According to police, two men walked into the bank holding guns, and walked out with money.
They were last seen in a dark vehicle that was heading westbound on Oakland Road toward Highway 24.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.