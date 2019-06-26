

CTV Kitchener





A fundraiser for Cambridge Memorial Hospital is nearing its $10 million goal.

The organizers of WeCareCMH say they've raised more than $7 million from their campaign which will fund the cost of furnishing and equipping the new 240,000 square foot patient care wing and the soon-to-be redeveloped B Wing.

The hospital says they need “upgrades to specialty equipment that reflect the latest technology in patient care.”

“The availability of these tools and new medical technologies enhance the care that our doctors, nurses and staff provide to our patients each and every day,” said Patrick Gaskin, the hospital’s president and CEO in a press release.

The hospital says it's happy with the campaign's progress.

“There are so many generous people throughout the region that have come forward to help us get to this point,” said Lisa Short, the executive director of the CMH Foundation in the release. “From children with lemonade stands to seniors, businesses, foundations and even gifts in people’s wills. It’s a remarkable display of generosity and it’s deeply appreciated.”

The foundation says a total of 21 donors have handed over $100,000, while 19 businesses have contributed $50,000 each.

Some of the hospital's new spaces and patient rooms have been named in their honour.