$2.5 M lawsuit filed against U of G, campus police

A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Community Police service after a woman was allegedly tackled on campus property, resulting in her breaking her arm.

A statement of claim was filed on Sept. 12 with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The woman is seeking $2.5 million in damages.

The woman is suing for $1 million in general damages for negligence, assault, battery and pain and suffering, $500,000 in damages for the negligent infliction of mental distress, $500,000 in aggravated damages and $500,000 for punitive and/or exemplary damages.

The statement of claim obtained by CTV News Kitchener says the woman claims she was the victim of “unlawful detention, assault, battery, negligence, invasion of privacy and harassment.”

The lawsuit claims the woman was at Guelph Centre for Urban Organic Farming after finishing up volunteering activities in the area around May 3, 2020. While on the campus, she claims she was “suddenly and without warning” tackled to the ground by a male member of the Guelph Community Campus Police.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was then escorted to a parking lot where an ambulance was located to take her to Guelph General Hospital.

The lawsuit further alleges the woman’s rights to security and privacy were violated when the male officer followed her to Guelph General Hospital where he physically attended her room and took video recordings of her activities, including her conversations with hospital staff.

The documents say these actions only stopped after medical staff informed the officer his actions were "inappropriate."

According to the lawsuit, the woman “has sustained and continues to suffer serious personal injuries, resulting in impairments of important physical, mental, and psychological functions.” This includes a severe fracture in her left arm, soft tissue injuries and persistent psychological injuries.

“These injuries have been and will continue to be accompanied by chronic pain, weakness, stiffness, and emotional trauma including shock, stress, anxiety and depression, psychological changes, behavioural changes, and cognitive deficiencies including but not limited to memory loss, poor attention, poor concentration and poor co-ordination,” the lawsuit alleges.

The statement of claim has not been proven in court.

In an email to CTV News, the U of G said it can not comment on a matter that is before the court.