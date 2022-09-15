18-year-old taken to hospital after Kitchener crash that sent car engine flying across yard
On Thursday afternoon, oil stains and broken glass were scattered along the street in a south Kitchener neighborhood following an early morning crash that sent one man to hospital.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Daimler Drive in Kitchener.
Joe Silaschi and his wife Maria own the property where the crash happend. He told CTV News he was awoken by sirens outside his home. When he came outside he saw emergency crews surrounding the vehicle.
“The vehicle was actually on my property,” said Silaschi.
Silaschi said he was shocked by the damage, and he didn’t expect the driver of the vehicle to still be alive.
The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kitchener, left the roadway and struck a tree and large rock on the front lawn of a residence, police said in a media release.
Neighbours said they believe the car hitting the objects stopped it from hitting their house but added that the engine and transmission shot out of the vehicle and landed in their side yard.
The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
Silaschi said the rear bumper of his pickup truck was damaged during the crash.
“I’ve seen a few accidents, but never where an engine is ripped from the vehicle, airborne and travelling 80 to 90 feet. Has to be a lot of velocity there,” he said.
He added that he believes speed could have played a role.
Other neighbors also expressed concerns about speeding in the area.
“Will it happen again, most likely for sure,” said nearby resident Bill Gray. “They come too fast, they come too fast down here. There’s no speed bumps or anything.”
Const. Melissa Quarries with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said the investigation is ongoing by the traffic services unit.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Catherine, Princess of Wales: The commoner who is key to the monarchy
Kate Middleton, wife of the new heir to the throne Prince William, has grown from a commoner who captivated the future monarch to the beating heart of the Royal Family, as it faces a future without the beloved queen at its helm.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
England football legend David Beckham spotted in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II
England football legend David Beckham has been spotted in The Queue for the Queen's lying-in-state in London.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
Queue for Queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours
A surging tide of people have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.
London
-
Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
-
London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze
A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bomb threat causes evacuation at Holy Names high school: Windsor police
Windsor police say Holy Names Catholic High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat.
-
Leamington teen facing drug charges after traffic stop
A 19-year-old Leamington man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop.
-
What’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral
Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Sept. 19:
Barrie
-
Police in Innisfil make largest crystal meth bust in force's history
South Simcoe Police arrested six people in connection with the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the force's history.
-
Vehicle towed away after driver charged for speeding more than 2x limit: OPP
An OPP officer allegedly clocked the driver travelling more than double the posted limit while on patrol in Dufferin County.
-
Ontario helps in the fight against crime on Barrie streets with $50,000 investment
The province is helping in the fight against crime on the streets of Barrie with a $50,000 investment to boost the city's video surveillance system.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters pulled couple in 60s out of wreck on Paris
More details are coming to light about a serious crash on Paris Street by Science North on Thursday night that sent two people to hospital.
-
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
Ottawa
-
'We want to keep the dream of homeownership alive': Sutcliffe unveils plan to build 100,000 homes in Ottawa over 10 years
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe is promising to increase the availability of new homes and community housing in Ottawa if elected mayor this fall, unveiling a plan for 100,000 new homes to be built in the capital over the next 10 years.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in children with respiratory viral illness in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven’t spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Toronto housing prices unlikely to bottom out until the spring, RBC says
The GTA real estate market showed signs of life in August with the average benchmark price rising for the first time in months but a new report from RBC is warning that the correction 'isn’t over yet.'
-
‘Hong was and is a hero’: Tory signs book of condolences for slain Toronto officer
Mayor John Tory is recognizing the Toronto officer murdered in Monday’s shooting rampage as a hero.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
'The tsunami is coming': Doctor warns Quebec health-care system requires radical overhaul
A Montreal family physician said he thinks governments should promote family medicine, but instead many doctors complain of an adversarial relationship with Quebec's health ministry in which they are forced to take on too many patients, and not allowed to work where they choose.
-
Woman, 42, found dead in Montreal North apartment; police investigating
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning in Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccines
Access to monkeypox vaccines has expanded in New Brunswick and health officials are encouraging groups most at-risk of contracting the disease to get immunized.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
-
Calls grow to streamline licensing for doctors as health-care systems struggle
As Canadian health-care systems buckle under the weight of doctor shortages, the past president of the Canadian Medical Association is calling for a national licensing pathway for doctors -- and some provinces are on board.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP officer attacked with metal bar during arrest
A Manitoba RCMP officer was attacked with a metal bar while he was trying to arrest a suspect in Lowe Farm on Wednesday.
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
Mayoral candidate facing lawsuit after 'defamatory' comments at senior's forum
A Winnipeg mayoral hopeful is facing a lawsuit after another candidate stormed out of a recent senior's forum, saying Woodstock's comments were defamatory.
Calgary
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Missing Calgary couple and her dog reported missing
The Calgary Police Service is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a couple and her dog who were reported missing earlier this month.
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10K
An 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after boy sexually assaulted in Fort Saskatchewan parking lot
A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a vehicle in a parking lot in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
3 more people facing charges in Coutts border blockade protests
Alberta RCMP have announced charges against three more people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts in late January and early February.
-
Alberta appoints new acting Human Rights Commission chief
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
Vancouver
-
TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver
A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Developer paying for transit for users of Surrey complex in pilot study
The company behind a Surrey mixed-use development is partnering with TransLink to study the effects of subsidizing transit for people living and working in the project's buildings.