

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Fire Department responded to a call of a residential fire on Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., a call came in for a fire at 40 Albert Street.

Four stations responded.

It is believed that the house had been unoccupied for about nine months.

Thus, no one was injured.

Fire officials reported that the fire likely began in the kitchen.

While the cause was not officially determined, officials said it was probably electrical.

Damage was estimated at approximately $175,000.