KITCHENER -- A 17-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening after being hit by a passenger train in New Hamburg on Tuesday night.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to the area of Waterloo and Steinman Streets in New Hamburg around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was a 17-year-old male.

Along with Waterloo regional police, emergency medical services, Wilmot Fire and CN police also responded to the incident.

Waterloo regional police are reminding pedestrians to "be vigilant and exercise caution when being around the area of railways and railway crossings."

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

VIA Rail's website showed a passenger train that was due to arrive in Stratford just before 8 p.m. was stopped and delayed for nearly three hours in New Hamburg.

VIA Rail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.