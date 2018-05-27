

CTV Kitchener





Ontario provincial police have identified the 16-year-old ATV driver who was killed in a crash Saturday evening as Casey Corcoran of West Perth.

“He was really nice, really sweet, he was funny,” said classmate Riham Saqr.

Friends also said that he loved riding ATVs and did it often.

Police said that shortly after 7 p.m. they responded to the collision on Perth Line 39 in West Perth.

They say a commercial motor vehicle was travelling westbound on the road when the ATV entered the roadway from a private driveway.

Corcoran was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was treated for minor injuries on-scene, and was not charged.

Perth Line 39 between Perth Road 170 and Perth Road 179 has since re-opened.