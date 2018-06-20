

Earlier this week, Waterloo Regional Police joined the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation in an initiative targeting trucks and commercial motor vehicle safety.

The two-day initiative involved inspections of commercial motor vehicles brought into the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The results indicated that 69 of the 197 commercial vehicles over 4500 kg inspected were out of service.

Half of the 24 vehicles weighing less than 4500 kg inspected were also out of service.

In total, 156 charges were laid, and 12 plates were seized. The most common defects found were brake issues, insecure loads, improper tires, over weight vehicles, and paperwork violations.

Province wide, OPP said they laid nearly 700 charges against transport truck drivers. As a result, they took 63 trucks out of service.

Two hundred and twenty-six of the charges laid were for speeding, while 176 were for detective equipment. Officers also laid charges for distracted driving and failing to wear a seatbelt during the safety blitz.