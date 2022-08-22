14 vehicles spray painted with graffiti, hate-motivated symbols in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate motivated symbols and writing.

In a media release, police said it happened in the areas of King Street North and Spruce Street in Waterloo around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents in Waterloo region this summer.

Police are investigating at least five other cases of hate-motivated graffiti found so far this month, while at least four others have been discovered since the start of June.

Last week, the City of Waterloo issued a statement condemning the vandalism.

Police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti to contact them.