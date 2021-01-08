Advertisement
13-year-old boy facing child pornography charges
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 2:23PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a 13-year-old Cambridge boy is facing multiple child pornography charges.
The investigation started last month and the boy was arrested on Friday.
He was charged with extortion, luring a child under 16 years, distributing child pornography and distributing an intimate image without consent.