13-year-old arrested for pulling fire alarm at a Guelph mall

A Guelph boy was arrested after police say he pulled a fire alarm at Stone Road Mall earlier this month.

Guelph police said he was caught on camera activating the alarm inside the mall’s parkade around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Security officials recognized the 13-year-old, as police said he was banned from the mall several times and repeatedly breached that order.

He was arrested for making a false alarm of fire and is expected to appear in court in January.