KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 13-year-old arrested for pulling fire alarm at a Guelph mall

    A fire alarm appears in a stock photo. (Pexels/Joshua Brown) A fire alarm appears in a stock photo. (Pexels/Joshua Brown)

    A Guelph boy was arrested after police say he pulled a fire alarm at Stone Road Mall earlier this month.

    Guelph police said he was caught on camera activating the alarm inside the mall’s parkade around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

    Security officials recognized the 13-year-old, as police said he was banned from the mall several times and repeatedly breached that order.

    He was arrested for making a false alarm of fire and is expected to appear in court in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News