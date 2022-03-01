13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the teen entered the establishment and pointed a pistol-style BB gun at an employee and demanded cash.

He was accompanied by two children, who police said were acquaintances and not involved in the robbery.

All three then left the restaurant. It's not known if they took any cash.

Police said the two children were reportedly assaulted by the teen when trying to leave the area, however no physical injuries were reported.

Around 6:30 p.m. that same day, the teen told police he had been robbed.

Officers determined that report was false.

The 13-year-old from Waterloo was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and public mischief for reporting an offence which had not been committed.