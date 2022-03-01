13-year-old accused of robbing Waterloo restaurant with BB gun
A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed Sunday night.
According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the teen entered the establishment and pointed a pistol-style BB gun at an employee and demanded cash.
He was accompanied by two children, who police said were acquaintances and not involved in the robbery.
All three then left the restaurant. It's not known if they took any cash.
Police said the two children were reportedly assaulted by the teen when trying to leave the area, however no physical injuries were reported.
Around 6:30 p.m. that same day, the teen told police he had been robbed.
Officers determined that report was false.
The 13-year-old from Waterloo was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and public mischief for reporting an offence which had not been committed.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Live updates: UN says about 660,000 have fled Ukraine so far
The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Putin stripped of black belt over Ukraine invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a personal rebuke heaped on top of international economic and sporting sanctions.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less effective in children aged 5 to 11: study
Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was protective against severe disease in children aged five to 11 during the recent Omicron variant surge, but quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group, according to a study by New York State researchers.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
London
-
Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police say two pedestrians suffered serious injuries following a collision in Mitchell, Ont. last week.
-
London Ukrainian Centre collecting donations to help those displaced by the war
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the London Ukrainian Centre is collecting items for those affected in the war torn country.
-
Firefighters quickly douse high rise balcony blaze Monday night, no injuries reported
There were some scary moments for residents of a high rise in SoHo Monday evening.
Windsor
-
University-led consortium gets $1.5M to help with demand for registered nurses
A $1.5 million funding boost from the provincial government aims to support the university-led Ontario Internationally Educated Nurses Course Consortium (OIENCC) in updating its competency-bridging program of study for internationally educated nurses.
-
Paczki Day hits Windsor-Essex bakeries
It’s one of the busiest days of the year for Windsor-Essex bakeries.
-
Amherstburg man, 68, runs 5K after undergoing major heart procedure
Lee Procter had no idea he was experiencing a cardiac issue until a visit to his family doctor last year.
Barrie
-
One person airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Huntsville
A driver suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Huntsville.
-
Snow removal operations begin in Gravenhurst Tuesday night
The Town of Gravenhurst will be conducting snow removal services.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge two men in downtown drug distribution ring
Acting on a tip, officers identified two men from southern Ontario involved in providing drugs to street level traffickers in the city’s downtown, police said in a release.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
More than half of Canadians can't keep up with cost of living: survey
As inflation continues to rise, more than half of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the cost of living, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Ottawa
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches
Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.
-
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 914 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 278 people in intensive care.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Deadline to get Ontario driver’s licence renewed has passed
Ontario drivers who have put off renewing their licences should do so quickly—as the deadline has officially passed.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Quebec diner drops poutine from the menu - the word, not the dish - to denounce Putin
The diner Le Roy Jucep, in the small Quebec city of Drummondville, announced on Facebook on Friday that it was calling itself 'the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy.'
-
First Nations performer barred from Granby festival because songs aren't French enough
Anishinabeg artist Samian has been refused participation in the International Granby Song Festival because he did not offer to sing enough songs in French.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Water main break causing traffic delays on Pembina Highway
Morning commuters should expect delays on the Pembina Highway on Tuesday due to a water main break.
-
Vaccine requirement now lifted for most Manitoba businesses
Manitobans are no longer required to show proof of vaccination at many businesses around the province.
-
'It's been unprecedented': Snow removal and flood repair companies working around the clock
Beeping, scraping and shovelling have become the soundtrack for the city this winter as crews work around the clock to catch up with snow clearing.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in city's northeast
One person was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday night.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules; premier and health minister to mark occasion
Like they did in the summer the first time Alberta dropped the majority of its COVID-19 public health orders, provincial government officials will mark on Tuesday moving to the next step of their reopening plan.
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian woman separated from husband living in Vancouver calls for visa changes
Many Ukrainians have loved ones in Canada and are desperately trying to come here for their own safety.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companies
As the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
'Works helps me not to think': Vancouver bakery owner terrified for family in Ukraine
It's been exactly 10 years since Irina Karpenko and her husband Sergio Kuznietsov moved from Ukraine to British Columbia, where they have since opened three bakeries together. But they are in no mood to celebrate.