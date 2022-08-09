12-year-old charged in Kitchener after dog spray incident: WRPS

A 12-year-old from Kitchener is facing charges after they reportedly pointed a spray meant to deter coyotes at someone.

Police were called to a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Kingsway Drive and Wilson Avenue.

They say a canister of dog spray was pointed at a victim before officers arrived and arrested a suspect.

A 12-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.