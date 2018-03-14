

CTV Kitchener





Three years after Target ended its operations in Canada, a new use has been found for the space the American retailer occupied in Waterloo.

A Target store opened in Conestoga Mall in late 2013, in a space that had previously been occupied by a Zellers store. The Target store closed after about 18 months when the chain pulled out of the Canadian market entirely.

The space was eventually renovated into what mall officials are calling the mall’s new north wing – a collection of 12 stores and services.

The list includes relocations of the existing Sport Chek store, Cellicon phone case retailer and Volum salon, as well as a return to the mall for women’s clothier Suzy Shier.

New arrivals to the mall include health and beauty product store Reservalife, bedding retailer QE Home, Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso, electronics repair shop Fonelab, fruit drink/bubble tea provider Big Orange, hair salon Chatters, and clothing retailers Jean Atelier and West 49.

All 12 shops are expected to open on Thursday. Mall officials say more announcements about new stores are expected later this year.