12 bottles of Chanel perfume stolen in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after $2,447 worth of perfume was stolen from a business near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

In a media release, police said it happened on Thursday evening.

According to the business’ manager, a man and women entered the store.

While the woman distracted staff, the man collected 12 bottles of Chanel perfume.

Minutes later, both suspects left the store without paying for the product, which had a total value of $2,447.

Guelph police said the theft remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.