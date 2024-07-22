11-year-old cyclist seriously injured after collision involving a vehicle: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say an 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Cambridge over the weekend.
According to police, it happened at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Edward Street and Weaver Street.
The young girl was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a release.
The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with video footage is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Olympic Committee offers 'heartfelt apology' after New Zealand accuses Canada Soccer of spying
The Canadian Olympic Committee offered a 'heartfelt' apology to New Zealand Football Tuesday after the New Zealand women's club accused the Canadian women's team of spying on them during a training session.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, scientists say
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded, breaking global temperatures dating back to 1940, according to preliminary data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
'I had to go into hiding': Manitoba man still being harassed after charges into alleged human trafficking ring dropped
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
'Stars are aligning' for Bank of Canada rate cut: economists
The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver a dose of interest rate relief Wednesday when economists and market watchers predict the central bank will cut its overnight lending rate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.