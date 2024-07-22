KITCHENER
    11-year-old cyclist seriously injured after collision involving a vehicle: police

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say an 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Cambridge over the weekend.

    According to police, it happened at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Edward Street and Weaver Street.

    The young girl was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a release.

    The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

    The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with video footage is asked to contact police. 

