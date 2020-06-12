KITCHENER -- Faster, more reliable internet is on the way to rural communities in Waterloo Region.

The Ontario government announced a program on Thursday to expand broadband in the areas.

The province says the program will provide $11.9 million for broadband infrastructure expansion in the region in surrounding areas.

It's a move that the mayor of North Dumfries Township applauds as her community sets its sights on life after the pandemic.

"As we get out of COVID-19, I think we're going to see a lot more people working from home, and working from home, not just in towns and cities, but in the rural areas," Mayor Sue Foxton said.

"This is an essential service to help keep our economy going."

The broadband improvements will reach almost 3,000 homes and businesses in rural communities in the region, as well as in Norfolk, Wellington and Lambton counties.

Mark Townsend, who owns a business in Wellington Township, says it's a good first step.

"We're looking at a five year timeline for this to roll out. It's a little bit longer than I would've liked to have seen, but once again, it is a step in the right direction," he said.

The program is in partnership with non-for-profit organization SWIFT, which stands for Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology.

The province says construction on laying fibre optic cable is already underway.