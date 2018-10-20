Featured
$100K in damages caused by fire at fabric facility
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 12:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 20, 2018 12:16PM EDT
The Canadian General Tower facility in Cambridge had to be evacuated after a fire Friday evening.
At just after 7 p.m. several firefighters and regional police officers responded to the call.
Officials say they were able to contain the fire inside the building.
There was no safety risk to the public.
At this time officials are trying to determine exactly what is damaged but estimate costs to be around $100,000.
Officials haven’t said how the fire started.
No one was injured.