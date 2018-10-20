

CTV Kitchener





The Canadian General Tower facility in Cambridge had to be evacuated after a fire Friday evening.

At just after 7 p.m. several firefighters and regional police officers responded to the call.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire inside the building.

There was no safety risk to the public.

At this time officials are trying to determine exactly what is damaged but estimate costs to be around $100,000.

Officials haven’t said how the fire started.

No one was injured.