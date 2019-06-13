

How long has the LRT been in planning?

Conversations for some form of light rail back in 2002. Construction officially began in 2014, and the first of the 14 ION vehicles began testing in November of 2017.

Why did the ION take so long?

A number of factors contributed to the launch being pushed back from its original date. A strike at a Bombardier factory in Thunder Bay, a number of issues with vehicles, building headaches and unforeseen underground finds all helped push the LRT’s launch back to June 21, 2019.

How much did the project cost?

The capital cost for the LRT was slated to be $818 million, with more than two thirds of that money coming from the provincial and federal governments—the region was responsible for just $243 million of that number. The total cost of the project was about $50 million over budget. Of that number, about $25 million was picked up by the province in a one-time ask.

These costs are covered by transit fare revenue and a 1.2 per cent tax increase from 2012 to 2018 approved by regional council in 2011. The average household saw the effects of that increase at a rate of about $11 per year.

Where can the ION take me?

There are 19 stops along 19 kilometres of track. The route begins at Conestoga Mall and goes to Fairview Park Mall via the universities, Uptown Waterloo and downtown Kitchener. Travel time from the beginning to end is about 40 minutes. Read more about the route here.

Riders can board Grand River Transit buses to get between their neighbourhoods and the ION stations.

ION buses will also help travelers ride from Fairview Park Mall to Ainslie Street Station in Cambridge.

How many people are expected to ride the LRT?

The region expects 27,000 people to board the trains daily its launch. It forecasts that number to more than double to 56,000 by 2031.

According to the region, each train can comfortably carry 200 people: 60 sitting and 140 standing.

How do you pay for fares?

For the first 10 days of service, Grand River Transit ridership will be free. After that, trips will cost the same as a bus: $3.25. With that fare, you can transfer between buses and light rail on your trip. You can pay for your trip by a number of methods available at each LRT station.

EasyGO fare cards can be tapped at scanners on the platforms and can be loaded online. You can also pay for tickets and transfers with cash or credit at fare vending machines.

If you’re just visiting the city or using the LRT temporarily, you can also buy a disposable trip card with a pre-determined number of trips loaded onto it.

What happens if the LRT crashes?

A nuION vehicles were involved in crashes before the LRT’s official launch. When that happened, the region outlined two contingency plans that have been built into the system.

The first is that many parts of the track have two tracks side-by-side. This means that, in the event of a crash, other LRT vehicles can subvert the affected vehicle.

In other instances, such as the first LRT crash on Duke and Water in Kitchener, buses will be deployed to move passengers around the crash.

Is the ION accessible?

ION platforms include auditory, visual and tactile clues along their length to promote easier accessibility.

Double doors in the centre of each ION vehicle are built wider and with wider aisles to allow mobility-device users easier access. Priority seating is also available near those doors. An accessible stop request button is also featured to keep doors open longer for riders that need more time to exit the train.

Is it faster to take a bus than the LRT?

Yes and no—it depends on where you’re going.

If you’re going from Conestoga Mall to Uptown Waterloo, the current bus system would get you there faster because you don’t have to go through the University of Waterloo first. But what if there’s traffic?

“The ION service will provide a more reliable service compared to conventional transit as trains run on a dedicated alignment with signal priority,” explains Peter Zinck, director of transit services for the region.

In most other instances, the LRT will be faster: officials say that the average speed of the ION across the entire route is faster than the bus.

Will it always be so loud?

Probably not. The LRT vehicles themselves are designed to be quiet, running on electricity. The loudest part of the light rail is the squeaky tracks, but the region is working to address the issue.

A total of 80 lubricators have been installed to grease the wheels and tracks with water-based, environmentally-friendly lubricant.

Condo residents first brought up the noise in November of last year. Since, KEOLIS, the company that manages the system, has installed the lubricators in an effort to combat the sound, but it’s still a work in progress.

