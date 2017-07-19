Featured
Yoplait, Liberte yogurt products recalled over possible plastic content
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11:51AM EDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added the Yoplait Minigo and Liberte brands of yogurt to a recall over concerns that pieces of plastic may be in the product.
The national recall of General Mills Canada Corp. products include some batches of Yoplait Minigo strawberry and raspberry yogurt in 90-gram containers, as well as Liberte Greek yogurt in raspberry and coconut flavours in the 120-gram size.
The recall follows a similar one by Ultima Foods in June over concerns about the potential of plastic pieces in seven Iogo yogurt products.
The Iogo recall included six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt and one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.
