Worker’s death at aggregate business under investigation
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 3:40PM EST
A worker fell unconscious and was later pronounced dead at a North Dumfries business Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the business, an aggregate operation located on Waynco Road, around 7 a.m.
A 57-year-old man who works at the business was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and is investigating.