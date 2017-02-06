

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A woman is in custody after two stores at Fairview Park Mall were robbed Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 2:00 p.m. Sunday a woman entered two businesses and demanded money. She claimed she had a knife. In both instances she got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them and they were able to track the suspect down as she was attempting to leave the property.

There was no knife found on the woman, but all of the stolen money was recovered.

A 36-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged and is expected in court.