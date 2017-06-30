Featured
Walter Bean trail closed as it awaits flood repairs
A barricade blocks a trail along the north shore of the Grand River in Kitchener on Monday, May 2, 2016. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 4:17PM EDT
The Kitchener portion of the Walter Bean Trail has been closed until further notice.
City officials say the closure is due to damage from last week’s flooding, some of which is only coming to light now as the river recedes to its normal summertime level.
Signs and barricades have been placed along the trail to warn people about the closure.
The Walter Bean Trail runs along the Grand River from north Waterloo to south Kitchener, with an additional segment in Cambridge.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.