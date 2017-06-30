

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener portion of the Walter Bean Trail has been closed until further notice.

City officials say the closure is due to damage from last week’s flooding, some of which is only coming to light now as the river recedes to its normal summertime level.

Signs and barricades have been placed along the trail to warn people about the closure.

The Walter Bean Trail runs along the Grand River from north Waterloo to south Kitchener, with an additional segment in Cambridge.