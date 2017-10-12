

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of the man killed when his pickup truck hit a tree and caught fire in Norfolk County.

OPP say Matthew O’Donnell, a 30-year-old Norfolk County resident, was the victim of Saturday morning’s crash on Charlottevile West Quarter Line Road, south of the community of Delhi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still investigating and want to hear from anyone who has information.