

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Bruce County OPP are investigating a fatal crash south of Wiarton Thursday evening.

Police were called to a crash Thursday around 7:20 p.m., on Highway 6 close to Hepworth where Highway 6 veers north towards Wiarton. The crash between an orange Hyundai and a pickup truck resulted in one driver dead, and the other suffering from serious injuries. Three passengers in the vehicles were treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Paul Ferretti of Georgian Bluffs, the driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours between Springcreek Road and Sheppard Lake road as officers investigated. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.