Two teenagers in Huron County are accused of breaking into a garage, stealing beer, and leaving a trail that led police right back to them as the sun was coming up Sunday morning.

OPP say they were called to a home on Regina Road in Vanastra around 7 a.m. Sunday, after a man reported seeing people running away from his garage.

The man discovered that about 24 bottles of beer had been stolen from the garage.

Police say responding officers found a set of “fresh tracks” in the snow, which they followed to a nearby home.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy allegedly found inside that home face charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.