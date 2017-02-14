Featured
Tracks in snow lead police to alleged teenage beer thieves
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 10:49AM EST
Two teenagers in Huron County are accused of breaking into a garage, stealing beer, and leaving a trail that led police right back to them as the sun was coming up Sunday morning.
OPP say they were called to a home on Regina Road in Vanastra around 7 a.m. Sunday, after a man reported seeing people running away from his garage.
The man discovered that about 24 bottles of beer had been stolen from the garage.
Police say responding officers found a set of “fresh tracks” in the snow, which they followed to a nearby home.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy allegedly found inside that home face charges of breaking and entering as well as theft.
