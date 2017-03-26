Featured
Toronto considering bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
Canada's Michelle Li displays her gold medal after defeating Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in badminton action at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, August 3, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Sunday, March 26, 2017 2:25PM EDT
Australia’s Gold Coast will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but beyond that, the future is unknown.
Durban, in South Africa, was supposed to host the event in 2022 but the Commonwealth Games Federation said the city did not meet the criteria. South Africa’s sports minister admitted last month that they might not be able to host the event due to financial constraints.
Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Manchester have all been suggested as a replacement for Durban.
But should Toronto also consider making a bid?
One city councilor thinks so.
James Pasternak has filed a motion to investigate whether Toronto should enter the bidding process.
He cites the success of the 2015 Pam Am and Parapan Am Games, and says the already built venues make Toronto a good candidate.
The motion will be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
