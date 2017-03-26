

CTV Kitchener





Australia’s Gold Coast will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but beyond that, the future is unknown.

Durban, in South Africa, was supposed to host the event in 2022 but the Commonwealth Games Federation said the city did not meet the criteria. South Africa’s sports minister admitted last month that they might not be able to host the event due to financial constraints.

Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Manchester have all been suggested as a replacement for Durban.

But should Toronto also consider making a bid?

One city councilor thinks so.

James Pasternak has filed a motion to investigate whether Toronto should enter the bidding process.

He cites the success of the 2015 Pam Am and Parapan Am Games, and says the already built venues make Toronto a good candidate.

The motion will be discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting.