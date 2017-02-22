Featured
Three taken to hospital after supper hour crash
Traffic lights were damaged in a crash between two cars on Wednesday February 22, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 8:55PM EST
A crash in Kitchener resulted in minor injuries for three people on Wednesday evening.
Police say two cars collided at the corner of Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road around the supper hour.
Three people were transported to hospital for treatment.
A portion of the intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation into the cause of the crash.
There is no word if any charges will be laid.
