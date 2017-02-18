

CTV Kitchener





Temperatures soared above normal, setting record highs Saturday.

On this day last year, Environment Canada recorded a high of nine degrees.

With a record high of 12 degrees, people flocked outdoors to soak up the sun and enjoy some time on the slopes.

“We got up this morning and saw it looked like the middle of spring so it drew us outside,” said Bob Germann who was out enjoying the weather.

“We always look forward to Family Day weekend. It’s normally the best weekend of the entire season and the weather couldn't be better,” said Liz Wadeson of the Chicopee Ski and Summer Resort.

Temperatures are slated to stay above the freezing mark all week in Kitchener- Waterloo, with a double-digit high expected on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Carina Sledz