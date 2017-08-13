

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





The number of suspicious fires in Waterloo reached double digits Sunday morning, following a fire at a home under construction.

Crews responded to the fire that started around 9:30 a.m. on Carriage Way in Waterloo.

“At this point for suspicious fires this would be tenth incident that we’ve responded to since approximate the first week of July,” said Richard Hepditch, Waterloo fire chief.

Neighbours said they saw light smoke coming from the vents of the home and that’s when they alerted police.





“The fire took place inside the home affecting multiple levels of the property. It is a new build construction that is close to occupancy as well,” said Hepditch.

Damage has been pegged at $300,000 with the young family that bought the home expecting to move in within the next week or two.

“Right now all ten of the fires are under investigation. There is a strong suggestion in many ways that the fires are linked, or some of the fires are linked at this point, but as a whole, due to the ongoing efforts of the investigation, it’s not necessarily that all fires are linked at this time,” Hepditch added.

Crews continue to work with Waterloo Regional Police Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal with respect to the investigations.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Marc Venema.