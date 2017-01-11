Featured
Stabbing in St. Marys sends 1 man to hospital
One man was taken to hospital and another man was taken into police custody Tuesday following a stabbing at a home in St. Marys.
Perth County OPP say they were called to the Jones Street West home around 1:30 p.m.
They say the victim ended up in a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 44-year-old man from St. Marys is charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Police say the attack was an “isolated incident” between two men who knew each other.
