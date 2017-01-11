

CTV Kitchener





One man was taken to hospital and another man was taken into police custody Tuesday following a stabbing at a home in St. Marys.

Perth County OPP say they were called to the Jones Street West home around 1:30 p.m.

They say the victim ended up in a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man from St. Marys is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the attack was an “isolated incident” between two men who knew each other.