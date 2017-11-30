

A man who suffered a serious injury while in police custody has admitted to causing the injury himself, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says.

The extent of the 24-year-old man’s injury prompted an investigation into the man’s arrest, which occurred Oct. 28 in Tillsonburg.

The man had been arrested after a van hit a hydro pole at Broadway Street and Lisgar Avenue.

According to the SIU, the man received his injury when he punched the wall of his cell. The SIU says the man told the investigators he punched the wall, and surveillance video backed up his claim.

As a result, the SIU’s investigation into the matter has ended.