A driver was able to escape with only minor injuries after rolling their vehicle over in a collision in Norfolk County.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Norfolk County Road 19, north of Waterford.

According to the OPP, the driver lost control of their vehicle after swerving to avoid two deer that were on the road.

The vehicle then rolled over.

Police say drivers should remember not to swerve around deer, but to stay on a straight path and brake quickly should they encounter one.