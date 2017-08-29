

CTV Kitchener





An unusual protest in downtown Kitchener drew the attention of passersby Tuesday morning.

A man clad only in underwear stood outside the courthouse, accompanied by signs reading ‘Return my marijuana’ and ‘Return my bong.’

The man said he had been arrested three times in the past, including for drug possession. During those arrests, he said, police confiscated marijuana and a bong belonging to him.

Although he did have a bong in his possession during Tuesday’s protest, he said it was a different bong that had been taken from him during an earlier arrest and later returned – not the one he would like the police to return to him.